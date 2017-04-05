FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Walgreens reports surprise drop in quarterly sales
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Walgreens reports surprise drop in quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects last paragraph to show 12-month stock movement was "down 4.4 percent", not "up 82.5 percent")

April 5 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing challenging market conditions in continental Europe, and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.

The company also said on Wednesday it would repurchase $1 billion worth of shares till Dec. 31.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain, which has been waiting nearly a year and a half for regulatory approval to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, did not provide an update on the deal.

Walgreens in January reduced its offer price to $6.50-$7.00 per share from $9.00, valuing Rite Aid at $6.84 billion-$7.37 billion, and said it expects the deal to close on July 31.

The average value of the dollar has risen 3.3 percent against a basket of currencies in the three months ended February.

Walgreens said sales from its international business fell 14.5 percent to $3.1 billion. Sales in its wholesale business, which also has operations in Europe, fell 10.6 percent to $5 billion.

Net income attributable to the company, rose to $1.06 billion, or 98 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from $930 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $1.36 per share, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell to $29.45 billion from $30.18 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected sales to remain flat.

The company's shares, which are down 4.4 percent in the last 12 months as of Tuesday's close, were down 1.2 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.