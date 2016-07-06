Drugstore operator Walgreens quarterly sales rise 2.4 pct

July 6 (Reuters) - Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by demand for Medicare Part D drugs and non-pharmacy products in the United States.

The company's net sales rose to $29.5 billion in the third quarter ended May 31, from $28.8 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.10 billion, or $1.01 per share, from $1.30 billion, or $1.18 per share. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)