RPT-UPDATE 4-Walgreens U.S. retail sales rise less than expected

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

July 6 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the No.1 U.S. drugstore operator by store count, reported a lower-than-expected increase in quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand for over-the-counter drugs and other products.

The company's shares fell as much as 3.5 percent on Wednesday.

Walgreens has been investing to revive U.S. retail sales, or front-end sales, mainly by sprucing up its beauty business, which is a big traffic driver. It is rolling out a revamped beauty division to more than 1,800 stores by end of 2016.

However, comparable sales in the business were underwhelming in the latest third quarter, rising just 0.1 percent, after two quarters of declines.

Analysts were expecting U.S. retail sales, which accounts for roughly a third of total U.S. sales, to increase 0.7 percent, according to Evercore ISI.

The rest of Walgreens' U.S. sales comes from its pharmacy business, where comparable sales rose 6 percent due to a jump in prescriptions filled for Medicare Part D drugs.

Total net sales rose 2.4 percent to $29.5 billion, missing analysts average estimate of $29.71 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, Walgreens' profit of $1.18 per share beat analysts average estimate of $1.14.

Walgreens said its acquisition of Rite Aid Corp was on track to close later this year and that it was looking for buyers for the stores it needed to divest to get regulatory clearance. Rite Aid's shares rose 2 percent.

"While USA Retail is facing some pressure, we believe that the RAD deal will cause sentiment in USA Retail to shift positively once integration efforts begin," Leerink Partners analyst David Larsen wrote in a note.

Walgreens also said it was bracing for a long period of volatility following Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union.

The company's revenue from UK, about 9 percent of sales last fiscal, could be a cause for concern, especially with the pound falling about 13 percent against the dollar since the vote on June 23.

"The situation is very volatile at this time. For sure, the period of uncertainty will be quite long," Chief Executive Stefano Pessina said.

The depreciation of the pound would hit Walgreens' sales in the near term and more than offset any sales gains in local currency terms, said Neil Saunders, chief executive of research firm Conlumino.

Still, the company bumped up the lower end of its fiscal 2016 profit forecast - to $4.45-$4.55 per share from $4.35-$4.55. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)