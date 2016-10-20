FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walgreens profit jumps, Rite Aid deal seen closing in 2017
October 20, 2016

Walgreens profit jumps, Rite Aid deal seen closing in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the largest U.S. drugstore operator by store count, reported a jump in quarterly profit, helped by cost-cutting and said it now expected its acquisition of Rite Aid Corp to close in early 2017.

The companies said they had extended the end date of their merger agreement to Jan. 27 from Oct. 27.

Walgreens also said it expected to divest stores to gain regulatory approval for the deal by the end of 2016.

Net income attributable to Walgreens rose to $1.03 billion, or 95 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31 from $26 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company had recorded a loss of $143 million on previously held equity interest and $479 million in other expenses in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

