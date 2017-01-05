FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Walgreens reports surprise drop in quarterly sales
January 5, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 8 months ago

Walgreens reports surprise drop in quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a weak euro and pound and lower reimbursements for generic drugs.

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $1.05 billion, or 97 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.11 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $28.50 billion from $29.03 billion.

Walgreens, which is awaiting regulatory approval for its $9.5 billion takeover of smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, said it expects to close the deal early this year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

