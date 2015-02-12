Four retailers pull some dietary aids off shelves after probe -NYT

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, GNC Holdings Inc and Target Corp agreed to remove certain dietary supplements off their shelves in New York after receiving a threat of legal action from the state’s attorney general, the New York Times reported.

The retailers received subpoenas from New York State attorney general Eric Schneiderman on Wednesday, demanding evidence for the health claims printed on labels of dietary supplements sold in New York, the newspaper said.

Last week, Schneiderman asked major retailers to halt sales of certain herbal supplements as DNA tests failed to detect plant materials listed on majority of products tested. (on.ny.gov/1BSm53a)

Earlier this week, GNC said it refuted the claims made by Schneiderman in his Feb. 2 letter and said retesting results clearly and conclusively demonstrate that the company’s products are pure, properly labeled and in full compliance with all regulatory requirements.

The subpoenas require the retailers to provide evidence of how they would prove the authenticity of their product claims, the newspaper said, citing a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation who is not authorized to discuss the case. (nyti.ms/1zxjl9T)

Representatives at Schneiderman’s office, Walgreens, Wal-Mart, GNC and Target were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)