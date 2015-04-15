UPDATE 1-Walgreens Boots outlines growth strategy for new combined entity

(Adds details on pharmacy and retail operations and executive salary hike freeze)

By Nandita Bose

CHICAGO, April 15 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Wednesday it will create a “back-to-basics approach” for its U.S. pharmacy and retail operations with a focus on convenience, pharmacy modernization and customer care.

While outlining its growth strategy at an analyst meeting in New York, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, formed by the December acquisition of Europe’s Alliance Boots by Walgreen Co, said it is moving quickly to drive additional sourcing benefits across the company.

Walgreens said it will improve pricing and promotions while driving the performance of brands such as No7, Boots Pharmaceuticals and Well at Walgreens.

Walgreens also emphasized strategic advantages from its pharmaceutical wholesale business, which allows the company to enter new markets more rapidly than its retail business.

“Our wholesale business is not only highly cash generative... but it is also an enabling business in a sector with scope for further consolidation,” Executive Vice Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer Stefano Pessina said.

Last week, Pessina, an Italian-born billionaire, who built up Alliance Boots through a series of acquisitions, said he believes there are more opportunities in the rapidly changing U.S. health-care industry.

“The complex structure of delivering the medicine to patients will have to be rationalized,” Pessina said. “As a consequence, it’ easy to believe that we’ll have additional synergies coming from M&A activities.”

The drugstore operator also said it has frozen salary increases for senior U.S. executives as part of plans to cut costs by more than $1 billion over three years.

“In November our senior leaders did not get an increase,” Walgreens spokesman Michael Polzin said from the New York conference.

Polzin said no decision has been made for salary increases next November and the freeze for senior executives was instituted for the current fiscal year ending August 2015.

Walgreens had widened its existing cost-cutting efforts and earlier this month said it would increase its projected cuts to $1.5 billion by the end of fiscal 2017.

As a part of that effort, the company would close 200 U.S. stores, reorganize corporate and field operations and streamline IT operations.

Walgreens is dealing with higher costs for generic medicines and reimbursement rates from drug plans that are chipping away at profit. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Grant McCool)