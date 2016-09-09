MOVES- Walker Crips, BNP Paribas Investment, KeyBanc Capital
Sept 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Sept 9 UK-based investment management company Walker Crips Group Plc said it appointed Holly Ward and Edward Lester as investment managers, effective immediately.
Ward and Lester, who join from UK-based investment manager Charles Stanley Group Plc, will be based in London. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Sept 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Revenue for month of august 2016 was $53.8 million, an increase of 5.2% from month of july Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Samsung Group has been divesting from non-core businesses (Updates with background on Samsung, printer market)