March 29 (Reuters) - UK-based Investment management company Walker Crips Group Plc said it appointed Peter Land, David Hanrahan and Alan Holton to its investment division as investment managers.

Land, Hanrahan and Holton, who would be based in London, were previously with British investment management and financial planning firm Brewin Dolphin Plc. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)