NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The average Wall Street bonus fell 9 percent to $146,200 in 2015 as volatile financial markets hurt profits at New York’s broker dealer firms, according to a report released by a top New York state financial watchdog on Monday.

“Wall Street bonuses and profits fell in 2015, reflecting a challenging year in the financial markets,” New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)