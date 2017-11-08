FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q3 beats forecast, reiterates cautious outlook
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
Special Reports
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Technology
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Business
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 5:33 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q3 beats forecast, reiterates cautious outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds poll numbers, detail)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Car carrier and logistics company Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics Asa:

* Says ‍total income was $962 million in Q3, up 5% from Q2 (Reuters poll $933 million)

* Q3 EBITDA $188 million (Reuters poll $155 million)

* Q3 EBIT $104 million (Reuters poll $74.4 million)

* Q3 net profit $55 million (Reuters poll $28.5 million)

* Says ‍company maintains $100 million synergy target to have full effect from 2019​

* The board remains cautious about the outlook as the recovery in the high & heavy segment remains slow and no significant improvement for large mining shipments is expected in the short term

* In addition, continued rate pressure combined with some overcapacity in the market will continue to put pressure on the ocean business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.