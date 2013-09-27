Hintz cuts Goldman, Morgan Stanley estimates, cites 'trading rout'

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bernstein Research analyst Brad Hintz cut earnings estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, saying in a research report on Friday that the third quarter has been “a full-scale rout in trading” for Wall Street banks.

Hintz, a former Morgan Stanley treasurer, cut Goldman’s third-quarter estimate by 15 percent, to $2.62 per share from $3.09 per share, and cut Morgan Stanley’s by 20 percent, to 41 cents from 51 cents. He cut full-year estimates for the two banks by 8.6 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.

“While the third quarter is typically seasonally soft, Q3 2013 appears to be turning into a full-scale rout in trading as weak activity and limited risk taking constrained performance,” said Hintz, who estimated that trading volumes have fallen 20 to 25 percent for Wall Street banks.

Hintz is the latest in a series of bank analysts to cut estimates over the past week, citing a drop-off in trading revenue, as well as weak investment banking fees.

Goldman shares fell 1.4 percent to $160.04 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Morgan Stanley dropped 0.4 percent to $27.05. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Leslie Adler)