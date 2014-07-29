BRIEF-Wallstreet:online AG reports H1 revenue of EUR 1.08 million

July 29 (Reuters) - wallstreetonline AG : * Wallstreet:online ag says Q2 revenue EUR 0.57 million versus EUR
0.57 million year ago * Wallstreet:online ag says H1 revenue EUR 1.08 million versus EUR
1.14 million year ago * Wallstreet:online ag says H1 EBITDA EUR 43 thousand versus EUR 196
thousand year ago * Wallstreet:online ag says H1 EBIT EUR -80 thousand versus EUR 99
thousand year ago * Wallstreet:online ag says H1 net loss EUR 79 thousand versus net profit EUR 114 thousand year ago