July 29, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wallstreet:online AG reports H1 revenue of EUR 1.08 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - wallstreetonline AG : * Wallstreet:online ag says Q2 revenue EUR 0.57 million versus EUR

0.57 million year ago * Wallstreet:online ag says H1 revenue EUR 1.08 million versus EUR

1.14 million year ago * Wallstreet:online ag says H1 EBITDA EUR 43 thousand versus EUR 196

thousand year ago * Wallstreet:online ag says H1 EBIT EUR -80 thousand versus EUR 99

thousand year ago * Wallstreet:online ag says H1 net loss EUR 79 thousand versus net profit EUR 114 thousand year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

