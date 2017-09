July 17 (Reuters) - Wallstreet Online Capital AG : * Says H1 net income EUR 15 thousand versus EUR 186 thousand year ago * Says H1 EBIT of EUR 20,000 versus EUR 269,000 year ago * Says 6m EBITDA of 96,000 euros versus 351,000 euros year ago * Says H1 commission income EUR 1.75 million versus EUR 2.46 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage