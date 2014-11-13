FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart told store managers to match online prices with Amazon
#Market News
November 13, 2014

Wal-Mart told store managers to match online prices with Amazon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc has informed managers of its roughly 5,000 stores across the United States that they can match prices with Amazon.com Inc and other online retailers, the head of the company's U.S. business said on Thursday.

Greg Foran said the directive was meant to formalize a practice already in place in many stores. "About half of the stores were doing it anyway," Foran said on a call with media following the reporting of its quarterly results. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

