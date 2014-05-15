FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart's Asda returns to like-for-like sales growth in Q1
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Wal-Mart's Asda returns to like-for-like sales growth in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Supermarket Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart, said it returned to underlying sales growth in its first quarter as it battles rivals to attract price-conscious shoppers.

Asda, which trails market leader Tesco, by annual sales and is vying with Sainsbury’s to be Britain’s No 2 grocer, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 0.1 percent in the 15 weeks to April 20 compared to the same period last year.

The outcome follows a like-for-like sales decline of 0.1 percent in its previous Christmas quarter.

Reporting by James Davey, Writing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.