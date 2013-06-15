Wal-Mart taps Cash as new presiding director, replacing Breyer

June 15 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Saturday that its board has appointed James Cash Jr. as lead independent director.

Cash, who joined Wal-Mart’s board in 2006, replaces James Breyer, who served on the board for more than a decade, but was prevented from running again this year under the company’s rules of corporate governance.

A former faculty member at Harvard Business School, Cash is also a member of Wal-Mart’s audit committee. That committee’s oversight has been criticized amid allegations that Wal-Mart de Mexico bribed officials to expand quickly in Mexico and that Wal-Mart executives squelched an internal probe into those charges.

Earlier this month, Wal-Mart shareholders approved the election of all 14 director nominees at the company’s annual meeting, despite the ongoing fallout from the scandal.