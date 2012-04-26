FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico president "very indignant" about Wal-Mart case
April 26, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico president "very indignant" about Wal-Mart case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican President Felipe Calderon said on Wednesday that allegations the Mexican unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc sought to bribe officials in Mexico to grow its business there had made him “very indignant”.

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that the Mexican unit of Wal-Mart paid millions of dollars in bribes to help build its business in Latin America’s second-largest economy.

“This makes me very indignant,” Calderon told an audience in Houston, Texas. “The company has certainly generated many jobs in Mexico and done good things, but what’s not right is doing business on the basis of bribes.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Mexico said it would investigate the allegations against the giant U.S. retailer.

