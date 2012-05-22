FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major pension fund to vote against Wal-Mart board
May 22, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Major pension fund to vote against Wal-Mart board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - The second-largest U.S. public pension fund said on Tuesday that it plans to vote all of its Wal-Mart Stores Inc shares against the board in the wake of allegations of a bribery scheme in Mexico that Wal-Mart officials failed to fully investigate.

California State Teachers’ Retirement System, or CalSTRS, has already sued current and former Wal-Mart executives, saying allegations of bribery in Mexico and a cover-up by Wal-Mart leaders raise the question of whether top executives should remain in place.

CalSTRS holds about 5.3 million Wal-Mart shares. The $153 billion pension fund has said that it is an index investor and as a result is required to hold shares of the retailer, which is a component of the Dow Jones Industrials Average as well as many other indexes.

Wal-Mart is set to hold its shareholders’ meeting on June 1.

