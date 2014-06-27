Canada's top court rules against Wal-Mart in unionization case

OTTAWA, June 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s top court ruled on Friday that Wal-Mart Stores Inc violated Quebec’s labor code by closing a store in the largely French-speaking province after an attempt by workers to unionize it.

In 2009, the high court had backed the right of Wal-Mart to close the store in 2005 after a union was certified to negotiate a collective agreement, but a fresh challenge was made that succeeded on Friday. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)