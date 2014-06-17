FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart China to increase food safety spending to $48 million
June 17, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Wal-Mart China to increase food safety spending to $48 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said on Tuesday that it will increase its spending on food safety in China to 300 million yuan ($48.32 million) in 2013, 2014 and 2015, up from a previously-announced 100 million yuan in the same period.

The company said it will also increase DNA testing on meat products and supplier inspections, and test more of its stores with its two mobile safety labs.

Wal-Mart’s reputation for food safety in China came under attack earlier this year after its “Five Spice” donkey meat was found to contain fox meat.

Greg Foran, then-president and CEO of Wal-Mart’s China business, said at the time it was a good reminder to invest more in supplier management.

$1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan Reporting by the Beijing newsroom and Clare Baldwin in HONG KONG; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
