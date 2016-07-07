FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart says most China employees support new scheduling system
July 7, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Wal-Mart says most China employees support new scheduling system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Thursday it introduced a new system of scheduling working hours in July across its hypermarkets in China, and a majority of its employees support it.

Wal-Mart's remarks came in response to reports of unofficial strikes by its Chinese employees. " We have communicated the new system to Walmart China associates and the majority of associates support it," spokeswoman Jo Newbould Warner told Reuters. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)

