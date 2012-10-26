FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart to open 100 more stores in China by 2015
October 26, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

Wal-Mart to open 100 more stores in China by 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to open 100 more stores in China and create 18,000 jobs there over the next three years, it said on Friday, in a bid to boost its presence in China’s booming but highly competitive hypermarket sector.

Wal-Mart, which has 370 stores and over 100,000 employees in China, was a pioneer in the market, but now faces much greater competition from Britain’s Tesco Plc, Germany’s Metro AG, France’s Carrefour and domestic firms, as well as a slowing economy.

China’s hypermarket sector, in which retail sales reached 506.9 billion yuan ($81 billion) last year according to Euromonitor, includes the world’s three largest retailers in Wal-Mart, Carrefour and Tesco, and domestic brands led by Sun Art Retail Group.

