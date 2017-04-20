FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Wal-Mart CEO pay rises 13 pct to $22.4 million -filing
April 20, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 4 months ago

Wal-Mart CEO pay rises 13 pct to $22.4 million -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Executive Doug McMillon's pay rose 13 percent to $22.4 million in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The total compensation, which included cash and stock, compared with $19.8 million he made the previous year, according to the filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

McMillon, took over the top job at Wal-Mart in February 2014. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; editing by Diane Craft)

