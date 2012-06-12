FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart review focused on five countries
June 12, 2012 / 4:03 PM / in 5 years

Wal-Mart review focused on five countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Wal-Mart Stores Inc reviewed the company’s anti-corruption policies and operations in Brazil and China in addition to Mexico, according to a letter from lawmakers investigating the company.

The lawyers also recommended, based on their initial review, that Wal-Mart evaluate operations in India and South Africa, the letter said.

The company has acknowledged it is conducting an investigation into bribery allegations involving its Mexican operations but has not provided details about the additional countries it is reviewing.

