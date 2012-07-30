FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPMG International ex-chairman joins Wal-Mart board
July 30, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

KPMG International ex-chairman joins Wal-Mart board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday said that the retired chairman of accounting and consulting firm KPMG International has joined its board of directors, effective immediately.

Timothy Flynn, 55, will serve as a member of the retailer’s audit committee and becomes the seventeenth member of Wal-Mart’s board.

Flynn joined the board of JPMorgan Chase & Co earlier this year.

Wal-Mart has been embroiled in a bribery scandal at its Mexican operations, which are the subject of investigations by the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In April, a New York Times report said that management at Wal-Mart de Mexico orchestrated bribes of $24 million to help it grow quickly in the last decade and that Wal-Mart’s top brass tried to cover it up.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
