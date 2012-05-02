Wal-Mart says last two employees in pork scandal released

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - Authorities in Chongqing in southwest China have released the last two employees of Wal-Mart Stores Inc who were detained over a pork mislabelling scandal that shut more than a dozen stores in the country last October.

“All of our detained associates have been released,” said Anthony Rose, a Wal-Mart spokesman in Hong Kong.

He said the last two employees were discharged last week, but gave no further details.

The world’s largest retailer ran into trouble with Chinese authorities in October following allegations it sold regular pork as organic pork, leading to the closure of more than a dozen stores in central China and the detention of its employees.

In February, Wal-Mart named senior executive Greg Foran as president and chief executive of Wal-Mart China, replacing Ed Chan, who stepped down in October after the scandal.

It was the latest in a string of 21 violations dating back to 2006 and authorities, who said they were dissatisfied with Wal-Mart’s previous responses, ordered a two-week closure of all the chain’s stores in the city.

Wal-Mart China has faced intense competition on the mainland in recent years. It competes with China’s Sun Art and China Resources Enterprise (0291.HK).

It also competes against French hypermarket chain Carrefour (CARR.PA), Britain’s Tesco (TSCO.L), Germany’s Metro AG (MEOG.DE). All of these are gradually expanding to inland China as interior cities become more affluent.

After entering China in 1996, Wal-Mart’s expansion gathered steam in 2007 when it bought a 35 percent stake in Taiwanese hypermarket chain, Trust-Mart. It has 353 stores in the mainland.