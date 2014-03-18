FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart to let shoppers exchange used videogames
March 18, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 4 years ago

Wal-Mart to let shoppers exchange used videogames

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it will allow shoppers to trade in used videogames for anything from groceries to gadgets across its 3,100 stores from March 26.

The trade-in service will accept games for popular consoles like the Sony PlayStation3 and Microsoft Xbox 360, and customers can in return buy anything at Walmart and Sam’s Club, both in stores and online, Wal-Mart said.

“Gaming continues to be an important business for us and we’re actively taking aim at the $2 billion pre-owned videogame opportunity,” Duncan Mac Naughton, chief merchandising and marketing officer for Walmart U.S., said in a statement.

The traded-in games will be refurbished and made available to buyers later this year.

Retailers such as Best Buy Co, Target Corp and GameStop Corp also offer trade-in programs for used videogames.

