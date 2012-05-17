FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart posts strong profit as U.S. sales jump
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 5 years ago

Wal-Mart posts strong profit as U.S. sales jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as its Walmart U.S. division showed a 2.6 percent rise in sales at stores open at least a year, as warm weather and an earlier Easter enticed shoppers to spend.

The world’s largest retailer, which was recently rocked by allegations of bribery in Mexico, earned $1.09 per share from continuing operations, compared with a profit of 98 cents a year earlier. Wal-Mart had forecast earnings per share of $1.01 to $1.06.

