Wal-Mart says U.S. momentum continuing this year

March 28 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s U.S. sales momentum has continued during the latest two months, a top executive said on Wednesday.

Same-store sales at Walmart U.S. stores rose 1.3 percent in the third quarter and 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter, reversing a string of nine quarterly declines.

The chain’s momentum continued in February and so far in March, U.S. Chief Merchandising Officer Duncan Mac Naughton said during a CIBC conference on Wednesday morning. His comments were also broadcast over the Internet.