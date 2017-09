HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to open 50 additional wholesale stores in India over the next 4-5 years, company spokesman Anthony Rose said on Tuesday.

The world’s largest retailer already runs 20 wholesale stores in India. The retailer will also launch wholesale e-commerce operations this summer in the country, Rose added. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong; Writing by Nandita Bose; Editing By Tony Munroe)