Wal-Mart paid $334 mln to end India partnership
#Market News
April 28, 2014

Wal-Mart paid $334 mln to end India partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc paid about $234 million in debt related to the purchase of a stake in its Indian joint venture with Bharti Enterprises, which the U.S. retailer ended in October last year, according to its 2014 annual report.

Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer, had earlier paid $100 million to take over its Indian partner’s 50 percent stake in Bharti Wal-Mart Pvt Ltd, which runs 20 wholesale stores under the Best Price Modern Wholesale brand.

The transaction resulted in a net loss of about $151 million, according to the company’s consolidated statement of income.

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
