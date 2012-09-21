FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart expects to open first India store within 18 months - WSJ
September 21, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

Wal-Mart expects to open first India store within 18 months - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc is looking to open its first retail outlets in India within 12 to 18 months, Scott Price, president and CEO for Asia, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The move comes after the Indian government last week agreed to allow megastore retailers to enter the country through joint ventures.

Wal-Mart, the world’s biggest retailer, has not yet decided where or how many stores it would like to have in India, Price told the newspaper.

Price added that the company expects to continue its current partnership with India’s Bharti Enterprises in a chain of 17 cash-and-carry stores, but it is not in discussions with any other companies for a potential retail partnership.

