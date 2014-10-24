FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart India appoints Murali Lanka operations chief
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

Wal-Mart India appoints Murali Lanka operations chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s India unit said it had appointed company veteran Murali Lanka to the newly created position of chief operations officer to lead store operations and business development in the world’s second most populous country.

Lanka, who in his earlier five-year stint with Wal-Mart India helped set up its wholesale format in the country, is currently a developmental regional general manager in the United States.

The world’s largest retailer has 20 wholesale outlets in India and plans to roll out 50 more over four to five years.

The appointment of Lanka, who will report to Wal-Mart India Chief Executive Krish Iyer, is effective Dec. 1, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Arvind Mediratta, who was the company’s chief operating officer in India, was appointed as a senior vice president at its U.S. headquarters in August. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.