Wal-Mart appoints Lev Khasis to develop new store concepts
#Market News
January 4, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

Wal-Mart appoints Lev Khasis to develop new store concepts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The world’s largest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc appointed Lev Khasis as president and chief executive of New Formats for Walmart International, a company spokesperson said.

Khasis, who joined Wal-Mart in 2011 as senior vice-president, will focus on developing new store concepts that can be deployed across markets, Wal-Mart spokesperson Kevin Gardner said in an e-mail statement.

Khasis built up Russia’s biggest food retailer X5 through acquisitions into a Russian market leader until his resignation in 2011.

Wal-Mart has more than 4,480 stores in the United States, including large supercenters, discount stores, grocery stores, small format stores and Sam’s Club warehouse club stores.

