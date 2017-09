Dec 10 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said David Cheesewright would head its Walmart International business, succeeding Doug McMillon, who was appointed the company’s chief executive last month.

Cheesewright, currently the president and CEO of Wal-Mart’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Canada businesses, will assume his new position on Feb. 1, 2014, the company said.