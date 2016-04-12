FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart ties with ChannelAdvisor to boost online assortment
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Wal-Mart ties with ChannelAdvisor to boost online assortment

Nathan Layne

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Tuesday that it was partnering with ChannelAdvisor Corp , a software company that aggregates retailers and brands for online marketplaces, in an effort to expand the number of products on its website.

The deal should make it easier for the thousands of retailers and vendors that are working with ChannelAdvisor to get their products on Wal-Mart’s website. Wal-Mart has made expanding its online assortment, currently at about 9 million items, a priority for its online business this year.

While Wal-Mart procures and warehouses many of the high-volume products on its own, like other retailers it has turned to third-party sellers to round out its assortment. That includes online industry leader Amazon.com Inc, which has more than 200 million products for sale. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in San Bruno, Cal., and Mari Saito in Las Vegas; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

