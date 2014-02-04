FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Wal-Mart to invest C$500 mln in Canada, create 7,500 jobs
February 4, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Wal-Mart to invest C$500 mln in Canada, create 7,500 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to change currency to C$ from US$)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Tuesday it would invest about C$500 million ($452 million) this year to strengthen its presence in Canada, creating more than 7,500 jobs including construction.

The investments include more than C$376 million for store projects, C$91 million for distribution networks to expand fresh food capability and C$31 million for e-commerce projects.

The company plans to complete 35 supercentre projects in Canada in the fiscal year through Jan. 31, 2015. ($1 = 1.11 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

