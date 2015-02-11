FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart says to invest C$340 mln in Canada
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 11, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Wal-Mart says to invest C$340 mln in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would invest about C$340 million ($269.16 million) to boost its presence in Canada this fiscal year.

The move comes less than a month after rival Target Corp said it would exit Canada.

Wal-Mart said it would spend about C$230 million of its planned investment on 29 supercentres, including the expansion of several stores to add full grocery departments.

Wal-Mart ’s current fiscal year ends on Jan. 31, 2016. ($1 = 1.2632 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.