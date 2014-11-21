FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walmart workers list locations for planned Black Friday protests
November 21, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Walmart workers list locations for planned Black Friday protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - A group of Walmart employees pushing for higher wages said they were planning to protest on Black Friday at 1,600 U.S. stores in areas including Washington and Los Angeles.

More than 60 protests will be held in the Washington area alone in the “biggest Black Friday strike till date”, pressure group OUR Walmart said on a media call.

The group also plans strikes at the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Chicago, Seattle, Texas, Minneapolis and Tampa among other places.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc, owner of Walmart brand stores, and the largest private employer in the United States, has been a target for activists in the contentious national debate over proposals to raise the minimum wage. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

