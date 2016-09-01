FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Wal-Mart to cut 7,000 U.S. store back-office jobs - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the largest private employer in the United States, plans to cut 7,000 back-office jobs in its U.S. stores, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The retailer is eliminating positions that manage an individual store's daily cash flow or process claims from manufacturers delivering goods directly to stores, among other tasks, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2cc5lQ9)

The company was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
