RPT-Wal-Mart chief merchandiser departs just before Black Friday -memo
November 25, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Wal-Mart chief merchandiser departs just before Black Friday -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add keyword used by some clients)

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Merchandising Officer Duncan Mac Naughton has decided to leave the retailer to pursue new opportunities, according to a company memo provided to media.

The move comes as Wal-Mart and other retailers gear up for the holiday shopping season.

Greg Foran, head of the retailer’s U.S. operations, said in the memo that he had decided not to name a new chief merchandising officer at this time and would have other team members report directly to him. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
