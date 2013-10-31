FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart to announce three U.S. manufacturing projects
October 31, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

Wal-Mart to announce three U.S. manufacturing projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Giant retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc will announce “three new manufacturing commitments for U.S. made products” at a conference in Washington D.C. on Thursday, the company said.

The move is part of the company’s previously announced pledge to buy an additional $50 billion in U.S.-made products over the next decade.

No further details were provided.

Bill Simon, Wal-Mart’s U.S. president and CEO, will make the announcement with U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker at SelectUSA, a two-day event designed to promote investment and job creation in the United States.

President Barack Obama and other top officials will also speak at the conference.

