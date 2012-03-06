Wal-Mart gets conditional Namibia nod for Massmart

WINDHOEK, March 6 (Reuters) - Namibia’s trade and industry minister is giving Wal-Mart’s takeover of Massmart Holdings approval, provided it does not lead to job losses within the first two years, a Namibian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Wal-Mart must also allow the Namibian Food and Allied Workers Union to keep representing Massmart’s workers during the same period, the newspaper quoted Trade and Industry Minister Hage Geingob as saying.

Last year, Wal-Mart took a 51 percent stake in Massmart, which operates in 14 African countries including Namibia.

However, the Namibian Competition Commission went to court seeking some conditions be imposed on the U.S. retail giant.

Wal-Mart launched its own court bid to have the conditions declared unlawful.

Namibia’s supreme court ruled last year that Geingob would have the final say on whether conditions attached to the deal were adequate.

“I consider that the conditions strike an appropriate balance between the potential economic benefits of the merger and the public interest considerations,” the Namibian reported Geingob as saying.

“I regard the case as closed. Let them come and work here so that we can develop the country.”

Wal-Mart and Massmart are also awaiting judgements on appeals from the South African governments, which is seeking to attach more conditions to the group’s $2.4 billion deal.

Massmart shares are down 0.4 percent at 0819 GMT, compared to a 0.6 percent decline in Johannesburg’s Top-40 index (Additional reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; Reporting and writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)