FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart says U.S. government shutdown on customers' minds
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 1:23 PM / 4 years ago

Wal-Mart says U.S. government shutdown on customers' minds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc sees the economy as “tough” and “unpredictable” around the world, and in the United States the government shutdown is on the minds of its customers, Chief Executive Officer Mike Duke said on Tuesday.

“No matter what environment we are in, Wal-Mart will win,” Duke said at the company’s meeting with investors and analysts in Arkansas on Tuesday. The meeting was also webcast.

Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer, has already felt pressure from the economy. Same-store sales at Walmart U.S., its largest business, unexpectedly fell 0.3 percent in the second quarter.

Walmart U.S. feels pretty good about its profit but is not satisfied “at all” with its sales, said Walmart U.S. CEO Bill Simon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.