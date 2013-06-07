FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart board approves another $15 billion in stock buybacks
June 7, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Wal-Mart board approves another $15 billion in stock buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 7 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday its board approved a new $15 billion stock repurchase program, the first in two years.

As of June 6, Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer, had about $712 million remaining under a $15 billion program announced in June 2011.

The repurchase plan was announced by Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley at Wal-Mart’s annual meeting. The company did not announce a repurchase program at the 2012 meeting. At that time it still had $9.7 billion remaining under the 2011 plan.

