October 19, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Wal-Mart bribery probe finds little major misconduct in Mexico-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say ‘investigators’ expected, not ‘investors’)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - A federal probe into allegations of corruption at Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s operations in Mexico have found very little, and is likely to result in a much smaller case than investigators expected, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the situation.

The three-year investigation, which is mostly completed, could be resolved with a fine and no criminal charges, according to the report.

Wal-Mart spokesman Greg Hitt said the company was cooperating with the government on the matter. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the status of the investigation. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

