FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart says "looking" at supporting minimum wage rise - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 4 years ago

Wal-Mart says "looking" at supporting minimum wage rise - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the largest private employer in the United States, said it was “looking at supporting” an increase in the federal minimum wage, Bloomberg reported, citing a company spokesman.

Wal-Mart is weighing the impact of additional payroll costs against possibly attracting more consumer dollars at its stores, David Tovar told Bloomberg. ()

U.S. President Barack Obama said last week he would sign an executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $10.10 an hour starting next year.

The order applies to new contracts and replacements for expiring contracts.

Wal-Mart is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.