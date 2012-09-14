FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Wal-Mart loses Brooklyn store site, still looking
September 14, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Wal-Mart loses Brooklyn store site, still looking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc dropped plans to open its first store in New York City, in Brooklyn’s East New York section, the company said on Friday.

“Walmart today announced that we were unable to agree upon economic terms for a project in East New York,” Steven Restivo, Walmart’s senior director of community affairs, said in a statement.

“We remain committed to bringing new economic development and shopping options to New York City, especially in the neighborhoods that need them most,” he said.

