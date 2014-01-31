FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart cuts outlook to account for special items
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

Wal-Mart cuts outlook to account for special items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc shaved its outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year to account for special items, including those tied to its store closures in Brazil and China and its Sam’s Club restructuring in the United States.

The world’s largest retailer said on Friday that it expected fourth-quarter earnings at or slightly below the low end of its previous forecast of $1.60 to $1.70 a share. For the full year, it expects earnings to be at or slightly below the low end of its prior forecast of $5.11 to $5.21 a share.

